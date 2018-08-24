READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is jam-packed with activities that are great for you and your family so make sure to not miss out!

1. Sunday Funday (Panther Island Pavilion – Fort Worth) – Sun. August 26th (Until Sept. 2nd) – 12PM – 6PM

Enjoy music, food trucks, games such as corn hole and Giant Jenga, and floating the Trinity River every Sunday, June 24-Sept. 2, at Panther Island Pavilion. Tubes, pedal boats, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards are available to rent, starting at $5. Food, water, sodas and Panther Island Brewing’s craft beers will be for sale.

Some weekends will feature special events such as free traditional yoga, paddle board yoga ($35) and kid-friendly family yoga.

Learn more about how you and your family can be a part of Sunday Funday here!

2. North Texas Fair & Rodeo (North Texas Fairgrounds – Denton) – Thur. Aug. 23rd – Sun. Aug. 26th (6PM)

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo brings 8 days of great musical talent, professional and youth rodeos, livestock exhibitions, midway rides, carnival food and one-of-a-kind attractions including the Swifty Swine Swimming & Pig Racing Show.

Live music on 2 stages each day. Music headliners include Josh Abbott, Pat Green, Eli Young Band, Clay Walker, and more.

To find more information, click here!

3. Frisco RoughRiders vs. Midland: State Fair Night – (Dr. Pepper Ballpark – Frisco) Sat. Aug 25th – (7:05PM)

Watch as the Frisco Roughriders take on the Midland Rockhounds at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Sat. August 25th and while you’re at it, get in on some of the early State Fair action before the Fair even opens!

Celebrate all that’s great about state fairs with rides, midway games and fried foods galore!

Get your tickets here!