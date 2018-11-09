READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

If you’re going to be out this weekend, make sure to stop by one of these incredible events! Also, make sure to bundle up because it’s going to be COLD!

1. Greatest Hits Live Tour – (FBC Sunnyvale) – Sat. Nov. 10th – 7PM

One big night of all your Christian music favorites. NewSong, Avalon, Point of Grace, Bob Carlisle, Nicole C. Mullen, & Rebecca St. James performing their classic songs of inspiration. You won’t want to miss this!

Make sure to purchase tickets for this amazing concert by clicking here!

2. Fort Worth Greek Festival (St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church) – Fri. Nov. 9th – 10AM – 10PM

The annual Greek Festival features live Greek music and folk dancing and authentic Greek foods prepared by our church families, for dining in and carrying out. Baked and frozen meals, pastries, breads and desserts will be sold in addition to lunches and dinners.

Kids can enjoy outdoor activities. Join Fr. Nicholas for tours of the beautiful church sanctuary.

Admission is $1. Rain or shine. All events are indoors or under tents. Free parking shuttles.

For more information, you can click here!

3. ICE! – Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (Gaylord Texan – Grapevine) – Until. Jan. 1st (Opens Today)

Two million pounds of colorful hand-carved ice bring the story of the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life for the 15th annual ICE! attraction. The frosty walk-through display, located in a 14,000 square foot arena inside the Gaylord Texas, is part of the hotel’s Lone Star Christmas, which runs Nov. 9 through Jan. 1, 2019. Visitors will don complimentary parkas (bring your own mittens and hats) to view ICE!, which is kept at a chilly 9 degrees. Along with festive ice sculptures and scenes starring Santa’s reindeer, families can enjoy five ice slides and a life-size Nativity.

Other Lone Star Christmas attractions include a snow tubing hill, ice skating rink, holiday escape rooms and an all-new Christmas carousel.

ICE! is open daily, Nov. 9-Jan. 1, 2019, Tickets start at $13.99 for children and $22.99 for adults, with discounts for ages 55+ (free for children 3 and younger, no strollers inside the exhibit).

Get your tickets and information here!