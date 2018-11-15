READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s actually going to feel like normal weather this weekend so make sure to take advantage of all these amazing holiday events with you and your family!

1. Parade of Lights 2018 – (Sundance Square) – Sun. Nov. 18th – 6PM

It’s a day filled with exciting things to do throughout Downtown, from taking care of your holiday shopping in Sundance Square to dining out in some of the finest restaurants in Fort Worth, all while enjoying the holiday spirit of the country’s top holiday parade.

Featuring more than 100 floats, giant balloons, and half-a-million lights, Fort Worth’s signature event of the season will bring the holiday spirit to thousands of North Texans. Additionally, the 1.59-mile parade route will be lined with decorated horse-drawn carriages, antique cars, festive marching bands, strolling carolers and a special finale appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

2. Holiday in The Park (Six Flags Over Texas) – Fri. Nov. 16th – Until Dec. 31st

The theme park is transformed into a winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights and a festive LED light show. Take a slide down the snow-sledding hill and warm yourself by fire pits and toast s’mores. Stroll through the Merry Marketplace and visit Santa’s Outpost to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. Encounter fun furry friends at Johnson’s Creek Critter Corral. There’ll also be seasonal performances, caroling, a 60-foot Christmas tree and, of course, rides.

3. ICE! – Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (Gaylord Texan – Grapevine) – Until. Jan. 1st (Opens Today)

Two million pounds of colorful hand-carved ice bring the story of the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life for the 15th annual ICE! attraction. The frosty walk-through display, located in a 14,000 square foot arena inside the Gaylord Texas, is part of the hotel’s Lone Star Christmas, which runs Nov. 9 through Jan. 1, 2019. Visitors will don complimentary parkas (bring your own mittens and hats) to view ICE!, which is kept at a chilly 9 degrees. Along with festive ice sculptures and scenes starring Santa’s reindeer, families can enjoy five ice slides and a life-size Nativity.

Other Lone Star Christmas attractions include a snow tubing hill, ice skating rink, holiday escape rooms and an all-new Christmas carousel.

ICE! is open daily, Nov. 9-Jan. 1, 2019, Tickets start at $13.99 for children and $22.99 for adults, with discounts for ages 55+ (free for children 3 and younger, no strollers inside the exhibit).

4. The Trains at Northpark (Northpark Center) – Sat. Nov. 17th – Until Jan. 6th

View miniature toy trains rolling through holiday-themed cityscapes at the annual Trains at Northpark attraction, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. The trains cross 1,800 feet of track in a journey across America passing popular spots including New York City’s Times Square, the White House, the Grand Canyon, Albuquerque’s hot air balloons, and several Dallas landmarks such as the State Fair of Texas, the Cotton Bowl, and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

The display is on view on Level Two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom’s from Nov. 17-Jan. 6, 2019 (except on Thanksgiving and Christmas; closing at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day). Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for children and seniors.

