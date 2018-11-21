READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Considering it’s Thanksgiving weekend, I thought it would be a good idea to get some weekend activities to you early because as we get closer to Christmas, more and more events are coming up! Check it out!

1. Panther Island Ice (Coyote Drive-In – Fort Worth) – Until Jan. 14th

Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 16 through January 14, open 7 days a week including holidays.

Group reservations available with a discount for 15 people or more. Visit the website for more information!

2. Christmas at the Anatole (Hilton Anatole Dallas) – Sat. Nov. 24th – 9AM

You don’t have to travel to the North Pole to enjoy the magic of Christmas- we have it here at the Anatole!

We are excited to have our winter festival back for another year at the Anatole, and we hope to welcome you and your loved ones this season. Peppermint Park is an immersive holiday experience, featuring children’s games and activities, holiday shows, endless light displays, Santa Claus and much more. Take a magical train ride through the park, predict the weather with Jack Frost, enroll in Elf School and learn what it takes to be one of Santa’s helpers, mail your letters to the North Pole or make holiday slime with the Grinch. There are endless activities for children and parents alike, in the merriest setting in all of North Texas.

Learn more about this event here!

3. Vitruvian Lights (Vitruvian Park – Addison) – Sat. Nov. 24th – Jan. 1st

The most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here! Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical holiday wonderland during Vitruvian Lights; Friday, November 23, 2018 – Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

It’s free to walk or drive through the park to enjoy the lights. It’s the perfect activity before or after dinner at one of the many great restaurants in Addison.

Vitruvian Park would like to thank its 2018 Vitruvian Lights Sponsors; the Town of Addison & UDR.

Get all the details about this amazing light display here!

4. Home for The Holidays – A McKinney Christmas (Historic Downtown McKinney) – Fri. Nov. 23rd – Sun. Nov. 25th

Holiday festival in historic downtown McKinney runs Nov. 23-25 with fun activities, food, all-day lineup of entertainment on an outdoor stage including music headliners country band Asleep at the Wheel (Friday) and Maggie McClure and Shane Henry (Saturday). Shop for the holidays at locally owned stores and boutiques around the square. Kids will enjoy roaming costumed characters, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and fun rides and attractions including a carousel and Ferris wheel.

Friday, Nov. 23, 6:15 p.m. – Lighting of the 34-foot blue spruce Christmas tree followed by live performance by Asleep at the Wheel.

To find more information about this event, you can read it here!