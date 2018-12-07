READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It may be a little rainy this weekend but don’t let that prevent you from going out with your family and having a blast! Maybe go to the outdoor events on Sunday 😉

1. A Clearfork Christmas (The Shops at Clearfork Plaza – Fort Worth) – Sat. Dec. 8th (12PM – 4PM)

Join us for an afternoon of family fun, horse-drawn carriage rides, a performance from the Texas Boys Choir, holiday activities, a holiday photo booth, and even a visit with Santa plus much more!

Santa will be available for photos when you donate $10 to the Fort Worth Zoo at Simon Guest Services.

If you’d like to find out more information about this event, click here!

2. Ice! – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Gaylord Texan – Grapevine) – Until Jan. 1st

Two million pounds of colorful hand-carved ice bring the story of the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life for the 15th annual ICE! attraction. The frosty walk-through display, located in a 14,000 square foot arena inside the Gaylord Texas, is part of the hotel’s Lone Star Christmas, which runs Nov. 9 through Jan. 1, 2019. Visitors will don complimentary parkas (bring your own mittens and hats) to view ICE!, which is kept at a chilly 9 degrees. Along with festive ice sculptures and scenes starring Santa’s reindeer, families can enjoy five ice slides and a life-size Nativity. Adults can sip a cocktail at an ice bar.

Other Lone Star Christmas attractions include a snow tubing hill, ice skating rink, holiday escape rooms, and an all-new Christmas carousel.

ICE! is open daily, Nov. 9-Jan. 1, 2019, Tickets start at $13.99 for children and $22.99 for adults, with discounts for ages 55+ (free for children 3 and younger, no strollers inside the exhibit).

If you’d like to get your tickets and information, you can click here!

3. The 12 Days of Christmas (Dallas Arboretum) – Until Dec. 31st

The 12 Days of Christmas,” the Dallas Arboretum’s centerpiece holiday exhibit, lets visitors stroll along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the gardens to view 12 glass-encased gazebos that depict scenes from each verse of the beloved holiday carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The gazebos are elaborately decorated in Victorian style with whimsical animals and mechanical characters that move to festive music. At night, the displays are elegantly lighted and holiday music can be heard throughout the gardens, and you get an entirely different experience. Seasonal sweet and savory treats for children and adults are available for purchase.

To buy your tickets and learn more, click here!