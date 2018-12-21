READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s the final weekend before Christmas and I’m so excited! If you want to squeeze in some last-minute holiday events for you and your family, you’ve come to the right place!

1. Ben Stevenson’s The Nutcracker (Bass Performance Hall – Fort Worth) – Until. Dec. 24th

It’s a holiday tradition like no other. A magical Christmas Eve comes to life in the ballet that has delighted generations with its charming story and exquisite dancing. Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle an army of mice led by the evil Rat King, and travel through a winter wonderland to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Kingdom of Sweets. Step into the beloved Christmas dream, and add a little extra magic to your family’s holiday memories.

To see all the details and how you and your family can see this amazing production, click here!

2. Christmas Spectacular (The Star in Frisco) – Fri. Dec 21st – Sat. Dec. 22nd (FREE)

Celebrate the season at Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco with a holiday show starring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, appearances by Santa and more. The Christmas Spectacular, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, takes place on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., Nov. 23 through Dec. 22. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, click here!

3. Enchant Christmas (Globe Life Park in Arlington) – Until Dec. 30th

Lights-ablaze holiday wonderland moves inside Globe Life Park this year with the “world’s largest” light maze and outdoor skating. Explore the light maze and find eight gifts hidden by mischievous Eddie the Elf. Rent a pair of skates and glide along the infield ice trail through lighted sculptures and displays.

Enchant also offers nightly appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, seasonal treats and eats, and shopping in the Christmas marketplace on the concourse. Live entertainment takes place nightly on the music stage.

Get your tickets and information here!

4. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2018 Presented By Hallmark Channel (Sat. Dec. 22nd – 8 PM)

Don’t miss an incredible Christmas concert presented by the Hallmark Channel as this concert features the incredible Trans-Siberian Orchestra as they play their greatest hits and Christmas classics.

Don’t miss out on this amazing concert so make sure to get your tickets and seats reserved quick by clicking here!