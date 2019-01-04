READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend and if you’re still missing the holidays, there are still some holiday-ish activities that you and your family can be a part of!

1. Panther Island Ice (Coyote Drive-In – Fort Worth) Until Sun. Jan 6th

Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 16 through January 6, open 7 days a week including holidays.

To find out more about Panther Island Ice or to receive a group discount of 15 or more, click here!

2. The Phantom of the Opera (Dallas Summer Musicals) Until Sun. Jan. 6th (Various Showtimes)

Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will come to Dallas as part of a brand new North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score – with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade” – will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest productions now on tour.

If you’d like to purchase tickets for the last weekend of this amazing production, click here!

3. The Trains at NorthPark Benefiting the Ronald McDonald House (NorthPark Center) – Until Jan. 6th

The Trains at NorthPark™, presented by Bank of Texas, has been a NorthPark Center tradition for 20 years. The most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark™ features trains rolling across 1,800 feet of track on a journey across America. Cityscapes include New York City’s Time Square and Grand Central Station, The White House, New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, Route 66, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Albuquerque’s hot air balloons and, of course, Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, The State Fair of Texas, The Cotton Bowl, Nasher Sculpture Center, The Perot Museum and Southern Methodist University. The exhibit encompasses train-themed environments with all the trimmings of the holiday train travel experience — steam engines, coach cars, a ticket booth, and a train station. Each year, more than 80,000 people visit The Trains at NorthPark™ as a part of their holiday tradition.

For more information about the Trains at NorthPark or to purchase your tickets, click here!