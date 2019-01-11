READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

With it being 2019, I say that this weekend we spend time doing some things that maybe we wouldn’t think of trying! Here are some events this weekend that will surely be a blast!

1. Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge – Nature Hike (Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge) – 9AM – 11AM

The trails at the Nature Center provide a close viewing of acrobatic insects, blooming wildflowers, aerial shows from birds and much more. Join us for a hike and experience all these things for yourself and learn about what makes the Nature Center special. MAXIMUM of 15 participants. Hikes not designed for organized groups.

Admission is just $5 and you can learn more information by clicking here!

2. Repticon Dallas (Grapevine Convention Center) Sat. Jan. 12th (10AM-5PM)

The reptile and exotic animal showcase returns with reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise, as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. Repticon is exciting, educational, family-oriented fun for everyone.

Admission:

Adults – $10

Children (5-12) – $5; ages 4 and younger Free

Visit the website for special offers on two-day and VIP tickets

Learn more information about how you and your family can be a part of this by clicking here!

3. Golden Dragon Acrobats (Mckinney Performing Arts Center) – Sat. Jan. 12th (8PM)

The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as one of the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring companies of today. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

$45 adults, $30 seniors 65+, $35 child/students 6-22.

Get your tickets to this exciting event here!