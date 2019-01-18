READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

If you’re going to do anything this weekend, you might want to consider sticking to indoor activities as temperatures will drop significantly on Saturday and Sunday! However, these events are considered “Cold-Friendly” as you can still have fun with your family while staying warm!

1. Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo – Will Rogers Memorial Center – Starts Fri. Jan. 18th until Feb. 9th

Look for daily rodeo action, carnival and midway fun, acres of shopping, kid-friendly attractions, live music on the Roadhouse stage, and much more during the 123rd Stock Show & Rodeo, one of Fort Worth’s premier events. Running Jan. 18 through Feb. 9, the event features Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and specialty rodeo performances, as well as exhibitors with livestock such as cattle, horses, rabbits, and sheep.

General grounds admission can be purchased at any gate and permits access to livestock events, exhibits, carnival/midway, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. $10 for adults; $5 for ages 6-16; children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Check the website here for daily rodeo/stock show schedule as well as to buy your tickets today!

2. Jurassic Quest (Fair Park – Dallas) Fri. Jan. 18th – Sun. Jan. 20th (3:00pm – 8:00pm)

Interactive dinosaur exhibit is fun for all ages. See more than 80 lifesize, animatronic dinosaurs – lifelike, breathing and even walking. This year’s attraction features 30 new dinosaurs, a dino petting zoo for toddlers, dino scooters, science stations, interactive baby dinos, crafts and more.

$22 for ages 2-64, $20 for ages 65 and older. $36 for kids’ VIP tickets, which includes unlimited rides and activities. $10 for parking.

Get your tickets for this exciting experience here!

3. Enneagram at Work (Lofty Spaces – Dallas) – Sun. Jan. 20th (5:00pm – 7:00pm)

Join us for a night of reflection and refocusing for the new year! Long-time supporter and dear friend of Polished, Jenn Jett, will take us through an Enneagram workshop. Her discovery and understanding of the Enneagram, in light of God’s Word, has been a powerful tool in her life to helping her uncover and find confidence in her true God-designed self. We invite you to participate in a night of revelation about YOUR Enneagram number and how it can be utilized at work and in your relationships.

For more information and to get tickets to this awesome event, click here!