READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a hot weekend but don’t let that stop you from doing some of these fun events with your family!

1. Friday Night Drags (Texas Motor Speedway) – Fort Worth (Fri. July 6th) – 6:00PM

Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags is heads-up, street-style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road, and the events are open to any automobile (excluding back half cars or trucks) and any driver over the age of 18.

The gates open each week at 6 p.m. with inspection, practice and Hills Air Support Show-N-Shine beginning at 6 p.m. Drag racing competition gets underway at 9:15 p.m.

The cost is $20 to participate in the drag racing or Hills Air Support Show-N-Shine competition each week. For spectators, general admission grandstand tickets at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and available at the Gate 6 box office or online at www.texasmotorspeedway.com. Parking is free in the PSL lot outside Gate 6. Coolers are permitted in both the grandstands and infield.

To get your tickets today, click here:

http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/friday-night-drags/

2. Ice Cream Challenge (Market Square In Grand Prairie) – Sat. July 7th (10AM – 1PM)

Local Grand Prairie charities and organizations will go head-to-head to see who has the best homemade ice cream recipe to be crowned the champion and win money for their charity. Tickets to sample all charities homemade ice cream and vote for your favorite will be on sale for a minimal fee. Come cool yourself off with ice cream while you enjoy live music, shop the market, and help your favorite charity win money.

For all the event details, click here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/459351217821185/

3. North Dallas Toy Show (Dallas Events Center) – Sat. July 7th – 9AM – 3PM)

Enjoy perusing more than 90 vendor tables of vintage toys and collectibles, including Hot Wheels, Transformers, Matchbox cars, DC and Marvel comic books, trading cards, Star Wars action figures and more. Touted as the largest toy show in Dallas, the event takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

Admission is $2, free for kids 11 and younger.

To learn more about this event, click here:

http://northdallastoyshow.wixsite.com/toys