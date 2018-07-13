READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s the middle of July and Summer is going to pass us by before we know it so don’t miss out on these fun events for YOU & YOUR family this weekend!

1. National Ice Cream “Sundae” (Kimbell Art Museum – Fort Worth) – Sun. July 15th (12:00PM – 3:00PM – FREE)

Come beat the heat at the Kimbell on July 15 for a celebration of National Ice Cream Day. Enjoy a free cup of Blue Bunny vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate ice cream, generously provided by Ben E. Keith Co. Additional FREE activities include Taiko Drummer presentations, a special performance of “The Ice Cream Song” by Fort Worth Opera, an interactive Tanabata-inspired Wishing Tree, children’s films in the auditorium, and more.

FREE admission to From the Lands of Asia: The Sam and Myrna Myers Collection.

No reservations required. Ice cream is free and only available while it lasts, so arrive early!

Find out more information here!

2. Tim Hawkins LIVE w/ Bob Smiley (Crossroads Christian Church In Grand Prairie) – Sun. July 15th (7PM)

Tim Hawkins will be in town at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie with comedian Bob Smiley!

Doors open at 6:15pm, show starts at 7PM with multiple seating options available!

Click here to get your tickets!

3. Mesquite Championship Rodeo – 80’s Night (Mesquite Rodeo Center) – Sat. July 14th – 6PM

Rewind to the 1980s as you watch professional rodeo action in the air-conditioned arena. There will be fun themed activities in addition to bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, bronc busting, steer wrestling and a mutton bustin’ calf scramble for the kids.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the Fan Zone with children’s activities on the rodeo floor from 6 until 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10!

You can get your tickets and event details here!