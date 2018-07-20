READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Well it doesn’t look like this unbelievably hot weather is going away anytime soon so make sure to stay hydrated and cool! Here’s some amazing events for you and your family where you won’t be sweating the whole time. 😉

1. Infinity Festival (Fort Worth Museum of Science & History) – Sat. July 21st (10AM – 5PM)

Explore the latest advancements in virtual reality and other interactive immersive technologies at Infinity Festival. It’s a weekend of events at the museum designed to introduce guests of all ages to the exciting world of interactive technology. Enjoy immersive technology demos, create 3D scans of artifacts from the museum’s collection, and learn about the latest innovations from area tech experts.

Three Day Pass is $30 and includes admission to Science on Tap, Infinity Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Two Day Pass is $20 and includes admission to Infinity Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

A single day pass to Infinity Festival on Saturday or Sunday is included with regular museum admission – $16 Adults / $13 Juniors (2-18).

Get your tickets and information here!

2. Christmas In July (Bishop Arts District – Dallas) – Sat. July 21st – Sun. July 22nd

The forecast calls for snow on Bishop Avenue during the annual Christmas in July celebration. In addition to shopping and dining specials, there will be photo sessions with Santa and his elves, story time with Mrs. Claus, live music and merry holiday fun for all ages. Family-friendly festivities include:

• Summer snowstorm: 100% chance of snow and ice in the forecast

• Photo sessions with Santa Claus and his elves

• Storytime with Mrs. Claus

• Outdoor holiday movie

• Live music

• Scavenger hunt

• Pajama costume contest

On July 22 from noon to 4 p.m., there will be a Christmas in July Poinsettia Walk! Register for the Poinsettia Walk here!

To learn more about Christmas in July, click here!

3. Frisco Roughriders vs. San Antonio – Dude Perfect Night (Dr. Pepper Ballpark) – Fri. July 20th – 7:05PM

YouTube trick-shot sensations Dude Perfect take over the ballpark for a night full of fun. Meet and greet the Dude Perfect team, who will stage one of the most unique first pitches in baseball history. The Riders will be wearing special Dude Perfect jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Tickets starting at just $14!

You can get your tickets and event details here!