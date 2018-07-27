READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

There’s still plenty to do here in North Texas and despite this unbelievable heat, we have some indoor events that you and your family will love to be a part of!

1. National Day of the American Cowboy (Stockyards Station) – Sat. July 28th (10AM – 2PM)

The National Day of the American Cowboy event celebrates the history and heritage of the American Cowboy with family-friendly activities taking place all day including gunfight shows, a rodeo, a cow-milking contest, chuck wagon poetry, a quick draw contest, a mustache contest, a most-worn boot contest, live music and more. A parade helps kick off the festival after the 11:30 a.m. cattle drive. Riscky’s will host rib-eating contests starting at 11 a.m. Participants can register in advance for $5 on Riscky’s Facebook page or at-the-door for $10. Wear a cowboy hat to get free admission to Billy Bob’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get your tickets and information here!

2. Family Night Out: Food, Fun and Fireworks (Central Park – Garland) – Sat. July 28th (6PM – 9:30PM)

City of Garland closes out its Parks and Recreation Month celebration with a bang. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy local food trucks, children’s entertainment, bounce houses, games and party music from the Coverdown Band. Fireworks at dark will conclude the evening.

To learn more, click here!

3. Let’s Play Gaming Expo (Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas) – Fri. July 27th – 10AM – 6PM

Inspired by the YouTube “Let’s Play” videos, Let’s Play Gaming Expo, now in its fourth year, celebrates everything gaming with tables of vendors, free play arcades, tournaments, video game panels and special guests from the world of gaming.

On Saturday and Sunday, general admission is $20 / $25 at the door; free admission for children 7 and younger. Weekend pass is $30 / $35 at the door.

If you’d like to learn more or get your tickets, you can find it here!