READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

If you want to cool off and have some fun this weekend, don’t shy away from these events as it’s going to be a blast!

1. Sunday Funday (Panther Island Pavilion) – Until Sept. 2nd (12PM – 6PM)

Enjoy music, food trucks, games such as corn hole and Giant Jenga, and floating the Trinity River every Sunday, June 24-Sept. 2, at Panther Island Pavilion. Tubes, pedal boats, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards are available to rent, starting at $5. Food, water, and sodas be for sale.

Some weekends will feature special events such as free traditional yoga, paddle board yoga ($35) and kid-friendly family yoga.

2. Watermelon Festival (Dallas Farmers Market) – Sat. August 4th (9AM – 5PM)

The Dallas Farmers Market kicks off National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 5-11) with family-friendly activities at the weekend market. Besides having mounds of melons for picking out and taking home, the day will be filled with family fun activities including a barnyard petting zoo, watermelon-themed kids crafts, story time, watermelon games, tastings, demonstrations, dancing and live music. Bring your market bag, as the weekend market will be in full swing. Farms, ranches, artisanal foods and artisan craft vendors will be in the mix, too.

3. Back to School Bash (Allen Community Ice Rink) – Sat. Aug 4th – 11:45AM – 1:45PM

Come join Allen Community Ice Rink for the Back to School Bash Open Skate featuring various games and activities. Donate a school supply and receive a free skate rental. Open to all ages, the entry is $5, and skate rentals are $3.

