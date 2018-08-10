READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Finally a little bit of a cool down as rain is in the forecast over the next few days but there are a lot of things going on that are perfect for you and your family! Check them out!

1. Comedian Amy Barnes Night Out at City on A Hill (City On A Hill DFW) – Sat. August 11th (7PM – 8PM)

Come to “Date Night”, “Girls Night Out”, or “Just Wanna Have Some Fun Night” at City On a Hill to see Christian Comedian – Amy Barnes – August 11, at 7:00. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited. Amy is hysterical and is a much sought-after entertainer. We are so fortunate to have her at City On a Hill! Call 817-451-5513 for tickets.

See her in action below:

Click here to get your tickets to this event!

2. Texas Live Family Fun Day (Texas Live by Globe Life Park in Arlington) – Sun. August 12th (11AM)

Arlington’s new entertainment district wraps up its four-day grand opening celebration with a festival of family fun.

The free event features live music and entertainment from Arlington’s’ best family performers, arts and crafts, bounce houses, face painters, jugglers, puppets, sports games, giveaways and activities for all ages. Admission is free. RSVP online.

You can find more information here!

3. Marvel Universe Live – (American Airlines Center) Until Sun. Aug 12th – Multiple Showtimes

Marvel Universe superheroes and villains do battle in a live, action-packed show featuring death-defying stunts, cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, aerial stunts, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and more. See Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax, and villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin.

Get your tickets here!

There you have it! A fun-filled weekend for you and your family!