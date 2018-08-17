READ NOW: Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be an incredible weekend and while it’s still scorching hot outside, you and your family can still have a blast with these fun events!

1. Texas Rangers Post-Game Concert w/ MercyMe (Globe Life Park in Arlington) – Sun. August 19th (12PM)

Join us at Globe Life Park on Sunday, August 19 at 2:05 p.m. for Buckner Day at the Rangers! The Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels, followed by a post-game MercyMe concert presented by Buckner International.

Also, come by the KCBI booth to meet Jeff Taylor between 12pm and 2pm before the Rangers take on the LA Angels on August 19th! Bring a pair (or more!) of new shoes for a child in need – so they can get back to school, not only in style but with HOPE! Thank you, in advance, for making an eternal impact in a child’s life!

The new pair of shoes that you drop off this month for Shoes for Orphan Souls could change not only a child’s life, but a family, just like Gabriel and Viviana’s. Get ready for back to school with your kids by bringing a new pair of athletic shoes to any Lifeway Store in the area or at other drop-off locations listed here. Get a 15% discount on your Lifeway purchase when you mention that the shoes are for KCBI and the Buckner DFW Shoe Drive. While all sizes are welcome, the biggest need this year is for boys’ shoes, sizes 1-5, and girls’ sizes 4-5.

For every advance ticket purchased using online redemption code Buckner18, the Rangers will generously donate $2 to support Buckner ministries.

2. Marvel Universe LIVE (Fort Worth Convention Center) – Until Sun. Aug. 19th (Multiple Showtimes)

Marvel Universe superheroes and villains do battle in a live, action-packed show featuring death-defying stunts, cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, aerial stunts, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and more. See Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax, and villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin. Tickets starting at $20!

3. Hatch Chile Fest – (Market Square in Grand Prairie) Sat. Aug 18th – 8am – 2pm

Get your hot roasted Hatch Chiles at Grand Prairie Farmers Market’s annual Hatch Chile Festival. Hatch peppers, both fresh and roasted, will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or until sold out. Besides chiles, there will be live music, food and the market’s fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, coffee, tea, tamales, jellies and relishes, grass-fed meats, homemade soaps, candles and more.

