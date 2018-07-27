READ NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – TaskRabbit

Moving is the worst. Yard work is the worst. Building IKEA furniture is the worst. That’s where Task Rabbit comes in! This is your go-to app to get all your to-do’s done!

The convenient & affordable way to get things done around the home. Choose from over 60,000 vetted Taskers for help without breaking the bank.

With millions of homes cleaned, tons of groceries delivered, thousands of IKEA desks assembled, and loads of errands run, TaskRabbit is your solution for getting your to-do’s done.

We believe that life shouldn’t be a chore, so TaskRabbit finds you safe and reliable help in your neighborhood. All tasks are fully insured up to $1M. Our TaskRabbits have been background-checked, carefully screened and interviewed to ensure that you have the best (and safest) experience getting your tasks done.

No matter how long your to-do list, we can tackle it for you.

Here’s how we can help:

House cleaning: We can mop, vacuum, dust, make the beds, polish mirrors, clean dishes and counters, or scrub your sinks and toilet.

Handyman services: TaskRabbits can bring their toolboxes and help with anything you need done at your house, e.g. installing shelves, assembling IKEA furniture, and mounting televisions.

Moving: We’ll help carefully pack, move, and unpack you into your new house, removing all trace of boxes on our way out.

Errand running: We’ll pick up prescriptions, drop off dry cleaning, and ship packages.

Grocery delivery: Give us your list and we’ll make sure your groceries arrive hassle-free.

Donations: Unleash our TaskRabbits on your closets to help you purge unnecessary clutter and give you the open space you need to store what matters most.

Waiting in line: Our TaskRabbits will wait in line at the DMV, for your passport, theater tickets, new product launches, restaurant table, and more. You’re free to relax and swoop in at the last minute.

If you’d like to learn more about TaskRabbit or even download their free app, you can click here!