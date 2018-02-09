You really can be the Proverbs 31 woman (a fresh perspective)

She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come (Proverbs 31:25).

I understand that for some of us, simply reading about the Proverbs 31 woman can make us feel tired, weary and stretched to capacity, rather than motivating us.

However, I see this woman not as a superhero but as one who sets the standard for every Christian woman. You see, in the midst of a normal life, she discovered a secret – the God factor.

God deeply desires for every one of His girls to tap into the supernatural empowerment of the Holy Spirit. With Him and through Him, we really can be like the Proverbs 31 woman, able to have and do it all, despite the screaming children, traffic jams, work deadlines, sleep deprivation, laundry piles, date nights … and so on!

Jesus is the answer to having and doing it ALL!