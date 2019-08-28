Really Don’t Like Somebody? Try This Surprising Exercise.

None of us are so holier-than-thou that we have zero people in our life who just….rub us the wrong way. Everyone has at least one.

So, does that mean we simply just avoid them? Tell them off? Tell other people about their problems?

Maybe a better idea is: privately, write down the names of 3 people you don’t like…and commit to pray for them privately.

You could ask God to let you see them as valuable & loved by Him. If possible, you could ask Him to show you something good about them.

This isn’t about condoning their behavior. It’s also NOT about staying close to someone who is abusing you!

It’s about showing compassion despite their behavior.

Kind of like God does with us.