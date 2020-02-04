fbpx
Rebecca Admits That Jay Allen Was Right

Rebecca just tried something recently that has her super excited and searching for more, ASMR. Of course, Jay Allen has been suggesting this for years so naturally, he was thrilled to hear that she finally gave it a shot. If you don’t know what that is, you’re not alone so here is what it is:

ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, is still a relatively new creation. It describes a feeling of euphoric tingling and relaxation that can come over someone when he or she watches certain videos or hears certain sounds. (Sleep.org)

Now one thing you should also know is that there are TONS of different types of ASMR videos ranging from video to audio stimulation that has helped millions upon millions of people relax and be able to sleep. For instance, one of Jay Allen’s favorites to view in terms of ASMR is listening and watching Barber Shop videos where you can watch the focus of someone giving a haircut while hearing the small sounds of electric razors, scissors cutting, and even squirt bottles releasing water for wet the hair. For Rebecca, she loves listening to Bible ASMR! Watch for yourself below!

