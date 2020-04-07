Rebecca Is Already Trying To Find Don A New Job!

Considering the fact that Don was only hired by 90.9 KCBI a few months ago, should it be alarming that Rebecca is already trying to find him a new job? Well when you hear what the job is, you’d want to quit too!

If you’re a loyal Texan, then you are aware of how big the State Fair of Texas is every single year! Plus, if you’re a fan of the State Fair of Texas, you can’t go a year without hearing the big voice of Big Tex! However, since Big Tex is retiring, he is looking for someone else to step into those big boots of his to take the reign of the voice of Big Tex!

If you’re interested in applying for the job, you can read the job description and apply here!