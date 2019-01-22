It was only a matter of time. Rebecca is going to jail again, but it’s not for what you think. If you’ve heard us talk about Gatesville State Prison, you know that Rebecca has spoken with a woman named Sheila that has sparked her complete interest in investing time in ministering to the women there. Sheila doesn’t have much but considering that she gives her stamps (which are used as currency for commissary) to KCBI each month in lieu of money shows how much this ministry means to her and the many women whose lives have been touched. This weekend, Rebecca is going back to the prison with a ministry and they are bringing a ton of Bibles to hand out! Would you pray as God continues to work in the lives of these women?

