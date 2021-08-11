Rebecca Is Jealous Of The Grand Prairie Cobra

The Grand Prairie Cobra has been on the loose now for over a week and with no end in sight, people are beginning to have fun at the snake’s expense. With people marking themselves safe from the snake on Facebook all the way to a Twitter page being created on it’s behalf, it’s no secret why this story has become so popular around the nation.

However, Rebecca is a little disappointed that she has less followers on Twitter than the snake that’s been out in the wild for only a week so let’s see if we can show her some love.

If you’d like to follow her Twitter page, click here. Of course, you can also follow the Grand Prairie Cobra on Twitter as well to see what it’s up to. 😉