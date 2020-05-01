Rebecca Just Experienced One Of The Scariest Moments Of Her Life

My daughter took our dog for a walk just around our neighborhood; our safe little Flower Mound neighborhood that seldom has any trouble. We are just suburbia USA, you know, middle of the road, and about 10 minutes in, I’m sitting there reading and I hear the door fling open and slam shut. After that, I hear my daughter Caitlyn gasping and so I jump up and I said, “Caitlin, what’s wrong?” and immediately after, she begins to sob hysterically.

From her story, while she was walking around the neighborhood, a truck followed her very slowly for three blocks and then pulled up right next to her and stopped. That, of course, terrified her and she just took off in a sprint back home to both me and my husband. As this is all happening before my eyes, my head is kind of reeling, and Mike my husband is asking her these questions and she told him where the truck had stopped. I’m telling you, I saw a look on my husband’s face that scared me almost as much as what had happened to my daughter. He went tearing out of the house and screeching down the street in his car.

My inner thoughts were, “What’s he gonna do?” He was driving around the neighborhood and I called him because I was worried he was gonna confront these people. So I told him to take a picture of the truck if he finds it but do not get out of the car or confront them. We’ll call 911, but we’ll only get a picture of it because I don’t want anyone to be in danger. Once he came back, he let us know that he thinks he saw the truck and he gets my daughter to go to the truck. My daughter takes some pictures and then they call 911 as we planned.

However, it was my husband’s reaction to this that scared me more than anything else. He went tearing out of the house to look for this truck. Here’s what scared me so much: I thought he was going to track these guys down and confront him or get shot which of course is the worst-case scenario going on in my mind. So after talked to the police officers and sorted everything out, we realized that it sadly was some older teenagers trying to scare my daughter but none the less, one of the scariest situations I’ve ever faced.

But what I’ve been thinking about ever since is my husband’s ferocious love for his children. I mean, it is a love that takes off without hesitation after the perceived bad guys and every single dad listening right now understands exactly what he feels. This reminded me of one of the least quoted Bible verses in the entire Bible. It is from Malachi 2:3 when God says:

“Behold, I will corrupt your seed, and spread dung upon your faces, even the dung of your solemn feasts; and one shall take you away with it.” (Malachi 2:3)

In this passage, God was speaking against the false teachers who were leading Israel astray. God’s love for you is atrocious. It sent His Son to the cross and when someone hurts you, it hurts God. So just know that even though this verse isn’t the most pleasant Bible verse to quote, it sure does illustrate God’s ferocious love for you and me.