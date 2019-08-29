fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Rebecca Might Have A Mango Problem

By August 29, 2019 No Comments

Rebecca may or may not have a reputation at her local Tom Thumb due to her continued purchases of large amounts of mangos. Apparently at this time, the mangos they have at the store are incredible which is why it has led her to nearly buy out their entire supply! This has warranted her the nickname of “Mango Lady.” Here the story about it below!

