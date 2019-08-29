Rebecca Might Have A Mango Problem

Rebecca may or may not have a reputation at her local Tom Thumb due to her continued purchases of large amounts of mangos. Apparently at this time, the mangos they have at the store are incredible which is why it has led her to nearly buy out their entire supply! This has warranted her the nickname of “Mango Lady.” Here the story about it below!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!