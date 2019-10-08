fbpx
The Morning Show

Rebecca Says This Is The Most Incredible Invention Ever!

By October 8, 2019 No Comments
*This article was originally published by Lori Dorn on LaughingSquid.com*

The thing about eating potato chips is that you can’t eat just one. Unfortunately much of the grease and/or colored flavoring from those yummy snacks remains on your fingers and subsequently wiped on clothes, napkins or any other convenient absorbent material. Stenbert Solutions has addressed this very issue with “Chip Fingers”, very clever protective finger covers to wear while eating messy chips, snacks or other finger foods. The finger covers are made of silicon and are available in four different colors – green, blue, purple and red.

Image result for cheesy finger covers

 

