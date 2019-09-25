Rebecca’s Amazing Healthy Brownie Recipe!

See these? I just made a batch yesterday evening. These are my favorite healthy Chickpea brownies. Yes, I said Chickpea. I am reposting the recipe because (I still get requests for it all the time) I have perfected them beyond perfect. These brownies are made of chickpeas, peanut butter, protein powder, one egg, and I have always shaved down a carrot. Throw it all into the food processor with a few more things, and voila! Delicious brownies that your picky-picky will gobble up. Well, I added a whole, fairly large, avocado, and OH. MY. GOODNESS. So creamy! So yummy! We burnt our mouths eating them straight out of the pan because we couldn’t wait, so here comes the new and improved recipe! And by the way, my son, the pickiest of the pickies, will eat the entire tray if left unchecked. They have so much goodness in them that I don’t really care. Here you go:

Throw all of the following in a food processor:

1 can of rinsed chick peas. 1 T unsweetened cocoa. 1/2 t of both baking soda and baking powder. Must have both. 1/2 cup of almond butter or peanut butter (I have started using half peanut butter and half Justin’s hazelnut butter. Only 8 grams of sugar per serving with 4g of protein and 3g of fiber. But they are good with just almond butter or peanut butter, too). 1/3 cup maple syrup. 2 t. of almond extract. Do not settle for vanilla. 1 egg. 1 full scoop of chocolate protein powder. 1 whole (preferably large) avocado. 1 carrot, shaved down with a peeler. I peeled the whole thing into the food processor (If you want to boil the carrot until it’s soft, that will work too, but it’s a lot of effort. I’m too busy for anything less than simplicity). Purée until smooth. It will be a tad grainy, don’t panic. Grease 8×8 square pan. Spread batter evenly. Lick spoon. Sprinkle top with white and/or chocolate chips.

Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Let your picky-picky binge on these super protein brownies and don’t feel guilty about it.

