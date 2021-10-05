Rebecca’s Big Announcement

A big announcement is finally here as we at 90.9 KCBI have bittersweet emotions in regards to this news. After 10 years of serving on the air at 90.9 KCBI, our own Rebecca Carrell has decided to take another role at Dallas Theological Seminary where she has been offered the opportunity to continue her education towards a Ph.D. as well as the chance to become faculty once she hits the right educational requirements. If you’ve known Rebecca at all over the years, you know that this job offer is straight from the LORD as she has desired for a long time to be a Bible teacher and to do it at her favorite school is a dream come true.

Of course, while we’re deeply saddened to see Rebecca leave KCBI after a faithful 10 years of serving on the air, we are also very excited to watch what God continues to do in her life during this next chapter. Rebecca’s last day at KCBI will be Oct. 15th and we wish her nothing but success as she moves forward in furthering her education and career at Dallas Theological Seminary.

Here is an official statement that Rebecca wanted you as the listener to read to explain this big change in her life: