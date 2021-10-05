Rebecca’s Big Announcement

A big announcement is finally here as we at 90.9 KCBI have bittersweet emotions in regards to this news. After 10 years of serving on the air at 90.9 KCBI, our own Rebecca Carrell has decided to take another role at Dallas Theological Seminary where she has been offered the opportunity to continue her education towards a Ph.D. as well as the chance to become faculty once she hits the right educational requirements. If you’ve known Rebecca at all over the years, you know that this job offer is straight from the LORD as she has desired for a long time to be a Bible teacher and to do it at her favorite school is a dream come true.
Of course, while we’re deeply saddened to see Rebecca leave KCBI after a faithful 10 years of serving on the air, we are also very excited to watch what God continues to do in her life during this next chapter. Rebecca’s last day at KCBI will be Oct. 15th and we wish her nothing but success as she moves forward in furthering her education and career at Dallas Theological Seminary.
Here is an official statement that Rebecca wanted you as the listener to read to explain this big change in her life:
I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could.
After graduating from the University of Kansas in 1996, I tried for a year and a half to find a job in radio. No luck.
Then my parents moved to Keller, Texas, in 1998. With no broadcasting prospects in Topeka or Kansas City, I tucked my tail between my legs and moved in with my folks.
And God opened a door. First in news (’98), then in country music (’99), and finally, Christian radio. I have gratefully served at 90.9 KCBI since the summer of 2011.
Now, God has opened a new door, and after much prayer, my husband and I have decided to walk through it.
I feel like we’re family, so I want you to hear this straight from me before we announce it on the radio. I have accepted a position at Dallas Theological Seminary in their Media Arts and Worship Department. As I finish my Master’s and begin my Ph.D., I will work with students in digital media, podcasting, and all things related to broadcasting. My ultimate goal is to teach the next generation how to love the Lord with all their heart, soul, mind, and strength, and how to strengthen and serve Christ’s bride – the Church.
I want to thank you for allowing me to ride along with you on your morning commute for the last ten years. What a privilege! How gracious is God for allowing me 23 years in Dallas/Fort Worth radio?
My last morning show will be on Friday, October 15, and I do hope you’ll join us. In the meantime, could I ask you for a favor?
Someone will be taking my place soon. Please pray along with me for this person and show them the same love you’ve shown me. Welcome her (or him) with that Texas hospitality that you’re famous for. I’ve kept her (or his) seat warm, and I cannot wait to see what God will do through your next morning show co-host.
I love you, my friend. Thank you so much for ten wonderful years at KCBI. And may God bless you richly.
Much love and many blessings,
Rebecca Carrell