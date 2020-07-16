For those who have been a fan of the show for a while, you know that Rebecca’s gift of rhyme is legendary. Recently, she went to Main Event and their way of encouraging people to wash their hands was through a fun rap that you could recite while washing your hands in the sink. However, Rebecca thinks that Main Event should’ve hired her for her rapping skills as she makes some much-needed changes to their ‘wash your hands’ rap. What happened next was pure greatness.
If you’d like to recite the lyrics to Rebecca’s Famous ‘Wash Your Hands’ Rap, here they are:
Alright STOP! It’s time to pay attention.
COVID’s here and I’ve got to mention
GERMS – they are all around you….
You touch a door knob and they cling right to you.
Will it every stop?
Yo – we don’t know.
But in the meantime we can stop the flow…
Turn on the water, rock the soap like a vandal….
Now rub those hands to avoid a scandal and
WASH WASH BABY….
YOU’VE GOT TO WASH WASH BABY….
FOR TWENTY SECONDS BABY….
GO ON AND WASH WASH BABY