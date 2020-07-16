For those who have been a fan of the show for a while, you know that Rebecca’s gift of rhyme is legendary. Recently, she went to Main Event and their way of encouraging people to wash their hands was through a fun rap that you could recite while washing your hands in the sink. However, Rebecca thinks that Main Event should’ve hired her for her rapping skills as she makes some much-needed changes to their ‘wash your hands’ rap. What happened next was pure greatness.

If you’d like to recite the lyrics to Rebecca’s Famous ‘Wash Your Hands’ Rap, here they are: