Rebecca’s Soapbox On Mental Health & Twitter

Be ready to be shocked, but I saw something on Twitter yesterday that has my blood literally boiling. I just need a soapbox moment.

Someone recently tweeted and I don’t know this person, but he had a blue check which means they are a person of influence. They were talking about depression, anxiety, and mental health issues and said this:

“You don’t need pills. You just need Jesus.”

Here’s the thing, there might be some people for whom that is true. I have heard stories from people who have reached out to me and shared with me what they call miraculous healing from mental illness. My response to those types of stories is always rejoicing because God is ALWAYS able! But sometimes God chooses doctors, medication, and therapists to help someone through a mental illness of any kind. I chose not to respond because I didn’t want to pile on as plenty of other people had taken up that flag and told this person that it was a damaging thing to say.

However, one of the things I just want you to know is this, there are a whole lot of things in life where if they happen to you, you really do just kind of have to suffer through it. Sometimes that looks like losing someone you love, losing a job, or breaking a leg. These are just some things that you just have to suffer through that and wait for the healing process. But when it comes to mental illness, anxiety, or depression, that isn’t one of those things. There is help available to you and there is nothing wrong with taking a pill if your brain chemistry is out of whack and nothing you can do is helping. I am that person!

So just like you would take a pill for a headache, just like you would take antibiotics for strep throat, medicine isn’t a bad thing and is actually an answer to thousands of years of prayer. Yes, I absolutely believe God can heal you from strep throat without antibiotics, and sometimes he does, but sometimes he doesn’t. But God also has gifted doctors with knowledge and wisdom when it comes to treating illness and people. If you need help with mental health, please take it.

If you’re contemplating suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

The Suicide Hotline is always available 24/7 here: 1-800-273-8255