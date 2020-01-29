Rebecca’s Top 5: Things You Should Leave Off Your Résumé

Applying for a job is already complicated enough as the job interview process continually seems to be changing, but when was the last time you looked at your résumé? It turns out a lot of us could be including things on our résumé that could be hindering our success at landing that next job!

Don’t put an “objective” on your résumé. Leave irrelevant work experience out. Putting your age on your résumé could be a hindrance. Don’t use ‘I’. Don’t use a less-than-professional email address.

There are actually 33 things that you should avoid putting on your résumé if we are to have the best chance of landing that job we really want! If you’d like to read the full list from MSN, you can click here!