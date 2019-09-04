Rebecca’s Top 5: Ways To Embrace Change

Whether we are talking about a business or an individual, change is necessary for growth and improvement, but many of these have difficulties adjusting to change or resist it altogether. It goes without saying that change requires a great deal of faith.

Reasons Why Change Is So Difficult

There are 4 primary reasons why so many individuals have a problem making changes or adjusting to them. This includes:

Change is not popular – resisting change is a universal mentality that invites dislike and tension hence its unpopularity.

Fear of the unknown – because of our fears, we resist what we cannot calculate or discern an outcome for.

Leaving our comfort zones – although it scares many of us to venture outside of or our comfort zones, many individuals relish it.

Uncertainty overcomes certainty – we are forced to navigate untested waters when we change and therefore, we prefer what we are certain of.

The fact that most of us dislike change and resist it so much is just human nature. We like living in our comfort zones and maintaining our personal habits or patterns. However, when you are dealing with everyday life, change is an inevitability.

Even though positive change is good, it still requires an adjustment and learning new patterns, thereby making it difficult. Therefore, developing certain coping skills will help you throughout your life when adjusting to change.

Adjusting to Change

Whether you are adjusting to changes in the workplace or making positive changes in your life (introducing beneficial company policies or becoming a parent), the following 5 helpful tips will help you make those changes in seamless fashion:

1. Embrace The Change

You may be familiar with a line in the recovery prayer that says, “God give me the grace to change the things I can’t accept and to accept the things I cannot change.” If you’re starting a new job, come to terms with it in your mind that you are going to go through a period of discomfort as you learn the ropes. If you’re moving to a new city or state, acknowledge that you are probably going to be lonely for a little while as you settle in and find your way around, but also remind yourself that the period of discomfort is temporary.

2. Lean On Your Support System

When you’re navigating change, it’s helpful and comforting to stay closely connected with people who love you and will walk with you. If you don’t have a big support network or your family is out of town or unavailable, this is a great time to get plugged in at church or a home group of a sort.

3. As Much As Possible, Stick To Your Normal Pattern

What shred of sameness can you hold onto? Can you still have the same morning and night routine? If you have a standing lunch date with a friend or exercise at a certain time of day try to stick to it as much as possible.

4. Focus On The Most Positive Aspect Of The Change You’re Going Through

If you took a new job, why? If it’s for money, treat yourself to something before you absorb the money into your lifestyle. If you’re a new parent, really try to savor that snuggle time. We tend to magnify the things we meditate on, so pick out the positive and keep it at the front of your mind.

5. Allow Yourself To Feel Your Feelings

Maybe this is an unwelcome change that you didn’t want, like a divorce, or a death, or job loss. You have permission to be angry. You have permission to grieve. You have permission to feel some fear or anxiety. Feel and process those emotions and don’t stuff them or shame yourself for them. But do take them to the Lord. Do work through them with someone you trust, and if you can’t do that, work through them with a professional. And remember that change is a part of life that we simply can’t avoid. Life is always changing, but the good news is that Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever, and your unchanging God has you in his hands.

