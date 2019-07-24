Rebecca’s Top 5: Worst Habits Ever

Your body doesn’t like it when you do something unhealthy. However, you may not want to stop, but the body you live in does. So be nice to it! Give up a few of your unhealthiest habits and start by identifying what they are.

1. You’re Not Laughing Enough

Seriously. Life can be tough, but it’s important to maintain a sense of humor. Research has shown that laughing regularly has several health benefits. It “enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Laughter can also stimulate circulation and aid muscle relaxation, both of which can help reduce some of the physical symptoms of stress.” Laughter has also been shown to strengthen your immune system, relieve pain and improve your mood.

2. You’re Not Taking Your Sleep Seriously

“It’s a misconception that as we get older, our sleep needs decline,” says the National Sleep Foundation. It might be harder to get to sleep and stay asleep as we age—some people experience a shift in natural circadian rhythms—but that doesn’t mean it’s healthy. Without adequate sleep, your body can’t adequately repair and recharge. That increases your risk of cancer, heart disease and dementia.

3. You’re Skipping Sunscreen

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed malignancy—according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. each year than all other cancers combined. One in five of us will get such a diagnosis by the time we’re 70. The easiest ways to prevent it? Avoid tanning beds, stay covered up in the sun, and apply sunscreen daily.

4. You’re Not Drinking Enough Water

It’s an easy habit to make fun of—we’re thinking about that joke in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt about people who bring a bottle of water so they can hydrate on the way to the water store‚ but these are the facts: Our bodies need water so our organs and body processes can function optimally. And as we get older, it gets easier to slip into dehydration.

5. You’re Looking at Screens Before Bed

Close those screens well before bedtime to ensure you get enough shut-eye. The blue light emitted by computers, smartphones and TVs disturbs your natural circadian rhythm, which can lead to insomnia. Poor sleep has been correlated with serious illnesses like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

