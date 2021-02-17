Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

God answered Liz’s prayer with a job that moved her from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. But what do we do when an answered prayer looks nothing like you imagined? In a conversation called, “Redefining Good,” Liz and Rebecca chat about the common misconceptions about answering God’s call and the definition of “good.”

