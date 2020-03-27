Reframing The Coronavirus

Have you ever seen the movie Apollo 13? If you don’t know what it’s about, it highlights the story of the seventh crewed mission in the Apollo space program and the third meant to land on the Moon. During one scene where things are going very south during the mission, a quote stood out when someone commented about the situation being a great catastrophe and the response was, “With all due respect sir, I think this is going to be our finest hour.”

WOW! What a quote! But you know something? This applies to so much of what we face in life. Great challenges are daunting to most, but when viewed properly, they are actually great opportunities. With the panic of COVID-19 taking over the world, it can be easy to join in on the message that we have no hope and to brace for the worst. But for Christians who believe in a God that is not only in control of this but on the other side of this, we really have an opportunity to display the Gospel like never before. In a sense, the Coronavirus has the potential to be our finest hour.