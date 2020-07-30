Regardless Of What’s Happening, God Is A God Of Order

I was listening to an interview with a sound engineer who used to work with some of the biggest bands in the world until he was asked to produce an album of nature sounds. In doing that, he had to spend the night in and set up shop to record sounds all over the Earth. He did it in Africa, California, and all across the globe and he noticed something about the sounds of nature that is just fascinating. The animals and insects actually work together and take turns! It’s like a symphony that has one grand conductor telling each one when to go and the reason they do this is for their survival. It’s so that one species won’t usurp another. That is amazing!

As I was listening to this interview and went read more about it, I just thought this:

“For the director of music. A psalm of David. The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.” – Psalm 19:1

This reminds me that God is a God of Order. I think we need to remember that right now when we look around, it seems like everything is in chaos and to an extent it is. But God is a God of Order. So much so that a single cricket doesn’t chirp until the grand conductor allows him to. So even though it may look like nothing is happening in your world and things are spinning out of control and everything’s getting worse, God is not the author of chaos. God is still bringing order out of chaos right now, even if you can’t see it.