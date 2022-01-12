Remember This When You Feel Broken

When a bowl, teapot or a precious vase falls and breaks into a thousand pieces, we throw it away angrily and regretfully. However, in Japan, they handle things a little differently. Broken objects are often repaired with gold in the place of the cracks. Because of the visual appeal of the repair, the flaw is seen as a unique piece of the object’s history, which adds to it’s beauty.

This process in Japanese pottery is called “Kintsugi”.

Kintsugi = literally means “golden repair.”

This traditional art uses a precious metal – liquid gold, silver or lacquer dusted with powdered gold – to join together the fragments of the broken pottery. With this technique it’s possible to create unique works of art, each with its own story and beauty, thanks to the unique cracks formed with the object breaks.

We are all like these broken jars of clay. We each have our own private stories that have shattered us – like so many pronged shards upon the cold concrete floor. The pieces no longer fit together in a unified way. Our vessel no longer works as it was destined to do. We are left with broken hearts, cracked and confused souls. We feel valueless and even ashamed.

However, I want you to remember what 2 Corinthians 5:17 says:

“If anyone be in Christ, he is a new creature. Old things are passed away; behold, all things become new!” – 2 Corinthians 5:17

Be encouraged today knowing that you can bring the broken pieces of your life to Jesus and He will make you whole again by His Spirit. Even when you do not have the strength to stand, know your Father is ready to carry you.