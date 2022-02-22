Remember This When You Feel Like A Failure

God is faithful to us no matter what we do or what we are going through. We all go through valleys and mountaintops, successes and failures, joy and grief, victories and challenges. So many of us believe that God’s faithfulness is dependent upon how pleased God is with us, that His faithfulness to us would only be true if we were experiencing a mountaintop moment.

However, the longer I walk with Him and the closer I get to Him, the more I realize that I can fail, stumble and fall down and yet God’s love and faithfulness are still constant. He is there with His arms wide open welcoming us back into His love, grace and mercy.

Of course, nobody can be 100% faithful to the Lord, but we can be confident that the Lord will always be 100% faithful to us.

Psalm 73:26 says:

“My flesh and heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever”.

The truth is that even when we feel like we are failing, God is still there reminding us to never give up hope. In the same way that a parent helps their child up as they are learning to walk, we can trust that our Father in Heaven is doing the same with us. Keep your focus on being obedient to what God calls you to and then leave the outcome to God, for His love and faithfulness never fail.

Even if we fail, He is our Forgiver. Even when we sin, He is our Savior. Even when we think we’re broken beyond repair, He is our Healer. You are His child and He is our God.