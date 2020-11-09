Remembering Our Friend, Jeff Taylor

We got the news over the weekend that our friend and former KCBI colleague, Jeff Taylor, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Saturday.

For so many years, you probably woke up to Jeff and Rebecca in the Mornings here at KCBI as you made to work and as you know, Jeff had such a gift of being to touch people through encouragement and transparency through his struggles. When we think about Jeff legacy, we think about that quote that says “See your struggles, but stare at your Savior.” That’s what Jeff was all about.

We find the deepest comfort knowing that Jeff is in the arms of his Savior, fully and finally free. Please join us in praying for his wife, Larisa, his son, Tommy, and his daughter, Kate.

If you’d like you hear what Rebecca had to say this morning, you can do so right here.