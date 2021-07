Today marks the 5th anniversary of the Dallas shooting that resulted in the death of 5 Dallas police officers. If you we’re in Dallas-Fort Worth 5 years ago, you will probably never forget what took place on July 7th, 2016.

At a memorial earlier today, Chief Garcia said that: “Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid.” Today we remember the 5 fallen officers who gave their lives for our community and stand with the men and women who serve to protect it on a daily basis.