Afternoons with Lauree

Reminiscing on Day of 1,000 Bibles

By January 21, 2020 No Comments

Producer Josh and I were just reminiscing about Day of 1,000 Bibles this past weekend and just how awesome of a day it was! We were spread out across the metroplex at 5 different Salvation Army Family Stores and boy, did y’all show up for God’s word! Josh mentioned he got to the Arlington location to set up at about 9 on Saturday morning and people were already lining up to participate in Day of 1,000 Bibles. So awesome!

If you showed up on Saturday, we just want to thank you for helping us kick-off our year of 20,000 Bibles in a big way!

