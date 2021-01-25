Renaming Worry

Are you struggling with worry? I have an idea: Let’s rename it.

One of the things that happens when you’re in quarantine like I have been is you have a lot of time on your hands. So I decided to read quite a bit. An author I’ve really enjoyed reading is a lady named Gretchen Ronnevik. Here’s what she has to say about worry: “Maybe worrying is better understood as a lack of patience. Patience is the willingness to suffer, and for me, worrying is proving to be my unwillingness to suffer.”

Maybe that stings a little bit but if we can learn look at worry through this lens, we can ask God to give us the perseverance to make it through the suffering because we know we’re not alone in it. God is with us always and I truly believe this could be a game changer in the way we view worry in our lives.