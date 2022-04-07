Afternoons with Sonny

Rent or Buy? What To Do In Today’s Housing Market

By April 7, 2022 No Comments

Should you buy or rent? This is a question most of us will likely face in our lives and one you may be facing right now. I’m not telling you anything new when I say the housing market is crazy, but just how crazy?

According to WFAA and Realtor.com, the average price to buy a house in Dallas-Fort Worth is $355,000 meanwhile rent has also skyrocketed, increasing by an average of 24.9% this year.

So what to do? Realtor.com has a Rent vs Buy Calculator that may help you figure out what’s the best option for you in the short and long term.

