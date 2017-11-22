Responding to My Miscarriage

To the woman who lost a baby and questions whether to attend her friend’s baby shower, I gently offer my thoughts: God’s Word tells us there is a right time for mourning and each child is lovingly designed by the Master Creator, our gracious Heavenly Father. Because our society does not value unborn children, taking time now to grieve your loss is essential for your emotional and spiritual healing.

I recommend you spend the day of the shower with a friend or older woman who understands the grief of miscarriage–to mourn with you, to love and hug you, to pray with you and to sit quietly by your side. Opportunities to celebrate your friend’s baby will come when our sweet Lord Jesus makes all things beautiful in His time.

Years ago I lost my first three babies by miscarriage, and because I lived a thousand miles away from my family, I received little comfort. BUT GOD used my losses and faith responses as His testimony to bring a mother and daughter to saving faith in Him.