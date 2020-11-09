Rest In Jesus, Jeff Taylor

Dear friends,

It’s with the heaviest of hearts and tears in my eyes that I share this news with you. Jeff Taylor passed away Saturday morning of a heart attack at his home in Florida.

He and I sat across a microphone from each other for six years. I have served in radio in Dallas/Fort Worth for twenty-two years now, and I can tell you he was one of the most talented broadcasters I’ve ever known.

Jeff had a way of reaching through the radio and grabbing you by the heart. Because his security truly was in Christ, he could voice his deepest struggles. He didn’t want to “broadcast,” he wanted to “do life together.” He shared freely about his son Tommy’s autism. He spoke openly and honestly about his struggles with depression and alcoholism.

More than anything, he wanted you to know that if you struggled, you didn’t struggle alone.

A decade or so before I’d met him, Jeff had encountered the grace of God in a way that changed him forever. His eyes lit up as he recounted the way Jesus pursued the worst of sinners. “The only thing you bring to your salvation,” he would say, “is the sin that makes it necessary.”

His final status on Facebook the day before he died is a perfect picture of his message for everybody while he was here:

“I am broken. I have failed. I have hurt others. I have made terrible mistakes. I have rebelled. Yet, He loves me and His grace covers me. He calls me his dearly-loved child. He took full and final responsibility for all my sin. Thank you, Jesus…” – Jeff Taylor

What a message of hope for a broken world.

I find the deepest comfort knowing that Jeff is in the arms of his Savior, fully and finally free. Please join us in praying for his wife, Larisa, his daughter, Kate, and his son, Tommy.

We love you and pray for you daily.

Much love and many blessings,

Rebecca