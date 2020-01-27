It is with deep sadness that we see Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and all 7 other passengers, died tragically in a helicopter crash this past Sunday on his way to coach at his daughter’s basketball camp.

Of course, this news has millions upon millions of fans left completely in shock as they reflect on their memories of watching Kobe Bryant play for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career. If you are unfamiliar with his impact in the NBA, Kobe Bryant is considered to be one of the great basketball players of all time as he was also the youngest player to enter the NBA in 1996 at the age of 17 right out of high school.

He retired in 2016 after earning such accolades as league MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, five-time NBA Champion, 18-time All-Star. and even won an Oscar. To put his career into an even deeper perspective, teams usually retire the numbers of legendary players to honor them and with Kobe, he had two numbers retired by the Lakers.

Even the Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced this past Sunday evening that no player in the Dallas Mavericks organization will ever wear the No. 24 jersey again.

He will be deeply missed, but as a strong believer in God and a man of faith, we know that Kobe is reunited with his Heavenly Father. Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant (Aug. 23, 1978 – Jan. 26, 2020).