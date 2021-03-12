Rest In Peace, Luis Palau

Luis Palau, a Christian evangelist known for his smile and hearty laugh and described by some as “the Latino Billy Graham,” died Thursday (March 11) at his Portland, Oregon, home. He was 86.

Over the past half-century, the Luis Palau Association, based in Beaverton, Oregon, estimates that it has reached 30 million people in 75 countries. Under its Argentine-born founder’s leadership, the association “has coordinated hundreds of citywide campaigns in dozens of nations, including major evangelistic festivals on five continents.”

In the process, he worked with thousands of churches in hundreds of cities around the world, with gatherings in London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Chicago, Moscow, Madrid, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Washington and elsewhere.

Palau wrote dozens of books and was featured in radio broadcasts in English and Spanish on 3,500 radio outlets in 48 countries. In April 2019, the ministry released a feature-length film about the evangelist’s life and legacy in North and South American theaters, as well as in Spain.

If he could encourage his friends in one way, he said, it would be this: “Never let the fire of evangelism fade. Stand strong for the Gospel!…I know I will close my eyes to this world and open them to glory…to the face of my Savior.”

