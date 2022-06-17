Recently on social media, Caryn came across a graphic that really caught her attention when it comes to rest. For so many of us, we see rest as a reward for a job well done or whenever we’ve finished work for the day, but that idea falls short in a lot of ways. Here is what the graphic said:

Rest is not a reward. You don’t have to earn rest, you need rest. You deserve rest. You are worthy of rest simply because you are living. Don’t ever feel guilty for taking time to rest.

I don’t know who needs to hear that today but if you are somebody who struggles with rest like I do, that is a liberating and encouraging thought.