Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Rest Is Not A Reward

By June 17, 2022 No Comments

Recently on social media, Caryn came across a graphic that really caught her attention when it comes to rest. For so many of us, we see rest as a reward for a job well done or whenever we’ve finished work for the day, but that idea falls short in a lot of ways. Here is what the graphic said:

Rest is not a reward. You don’t have to earn rest, you need rest. You deserve rest. You are worthy of rest simply because you are living. Don’t ever feel guilty for taking time to rest.

I don’t know who needs to hear that today but if you are somebody who struggles with rest like I do, that is a liberating and encouraging thought.

You May Also Like

Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | June 17, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy
Caryn & JeremyJune 17, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningJay Allen

God Has Not Called You To Be Great

Jay Allen
Jay AllenJune 17, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningJay Allen

Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Jay Allen
Jay AllenJune 17, 2022
X