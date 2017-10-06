Many thank you’s to Christ Jesus and his Holy Father God, my church, KCBI prayer center, family, friends and school (UNT). For a year I was really feeling so confused, frustrated, and eventually heartbroken. Nearly six months of weeping and praying. Over the last month it all seemed to climax. Then, today I was praying and crying again, I felt better, then got a message from one of our pastors encouraging me with Proverbs 3:5-6 and informed me his prayer for me today. Everything fell into place! I’m not hurt anymore, either.. I ‘m full of hope and joy!!!!!! Many thanks. Wow! Jesus Christ is Awesome! I don’t know why things happen or how all the time but I’m now glad it did. God’s got me, fully in his grip. I have felt so wonderful today. God is amazingly beautiful and the truest friend. Matthew 18:20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them. I am so grateful!!!!-chuck ck.999.ck@gmail.com