  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»Restored

Restored

October 6, 2017
By on Praise Wall

Many thank you’s to Christ Jesus and his Holy Father God, my church, KCBI prayer center, family, friends and school (UNT). For a year I was really feeling so confused, frustrated, and eventually heartbroken. Nearly six months of weeping and praying. Over the last month it all seemed to climax. Then, today I was praying and crying again, I felt better, then got a message from one of our pastors encouraging me with Proverbs 3:5-6 and informed me his prayer for me today. Everything fell into place! I’m not hurt anymore, either.. I ‘m full of hope and joy!!!!!! Many thanks. Wow! Jesus Christ is Awesome! I don’t know why things happen or how all the time but I’m now glad it did. God’s got me, fully in his grip. I have felt so wonderful today. God is amazingly beautiful and the truest friend. Matthew 18:20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them. I am so grateful!!!!-chuck ck.999.ck@gmail.com

Share.
X