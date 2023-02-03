Restoring Rest

Question for you: Have you found yourself overwhelmed recently? Feeling frazzled? It’s actually not much of a surprise. Our brains weren’t designed for all that comes at us.

I pray you find some time to restore rest into your routine. I know I need it, too.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” – Matthew 11:28-30