Afternoons with Sonny

Restoring Rest

By February 3, 2023 No Comments

Question for you: Have you found yourself overwhelmed recently? Feeling frazzled? It’s actually not much of a surprise. Our brains weren’t designed for all that comes at us.

I pray you find some time to restore rest into your routine. I know I need it, too.

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” – Matthew 11:28-30

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Sonny

Your Mind Is A Garden

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteJanuary 26, 2023
Afternoons with Sonny

Other’s Opinions of Us Aren’t Our Business

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteJanuary 24, 2023
Afternoons with Sonny

They Will Know We Are Christians By Our…

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteJanuary 24, 2023
X